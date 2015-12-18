My laptop exceeds the game's system requirements, but I want to know if it will be a smooth gaming experience.

My system specs are:

  • Processor: Intel Core I3 processor 2 Core, 2 GHz, 2000 MhZ

  • RAM: 4GB RAM

  • Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 520, 1 GB Adapter RAM

I have enough hard disk space on my laptop.

Can my computer run FSX Steam? Has anyone played this game on an older PC? How was your experience?