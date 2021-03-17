Thread: Best addon ever! MSFS Mobile Companion App!

Best addon ever! MSFS Mobile Companion App!
Hello fellow simmers!
I had been looking at various solutions to enhance my flying sim experience and considered getting more peripherals but man, I don't want all those wires.
For a time, I was using spacedesk on my iPad to put Little NavMap on it and that worked nicely, but I found myself wishing there was an easier way to access flight controls rather than hunting for the correct command on the keyboard or on the panel with my mouse.
Enter MSFS Mobile Companion App.
Let me tell you, I've only used it once so far, but my God, I don't know how I flew without this thing! The best part is, it's NOT AN APP! So don't go looking for it on your Android or Apple devices. You download a small software package to install on your PC (a folder goes into the Community folder and there's an option for adding your flight plans in a simple settings tweak).
You run the program when MSFS is running and you get the old DOS command box, let it run its thing and it will tell you the specific IP address to plug into your favorite browser on your tablet and PRESTO! You get a whole bunch of flight controls, including autopilot, with the touch of your finger on your tablet. It also comes with a live map. Really, this thing is absolutely and already indispensable. I don't know what kind of wizardry this guy has but somebody needs to pay the man because here's the best part...it's FREE.
This essentially replaces all those expensive panels that Logitech and Honeycomb sells...not that there's anything wrong with them, but this is an infinitely better alternative for people like myself.
*EDIT* A very nice perk in this addon is that it will tell you at what rate you're running the sim if you choose to fast-forward. Handy, that!
Without further ado (scroll down for screenshots):
https://github.com/mracko/MSFS-Mobile-Companion-App
Last edited by CLE_GrummanTiger; Today at 11:05 PM.
Reason: mentioning a perk
Ryzen 5 3600 / NVIDIA 3060 Ti Founder's Edition / ASRock B450M Steel Legend Motherboard / 2TB Inland Premium TLC NVMe SSD / 32GB DDR4-3200 RAM / Monitor: Monoprice Zero-G 35" UWQHD (3440x1440 Ultrawide)
Bookmarks