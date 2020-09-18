So I find out I have TWO Community folders, probably due to an attempt to install FS2020 on my new ssd card to no avail. Both are on my E drive which is a 256gb ssd and almost full. My new ssd is 2 Tb and almost empty except for a clone the old C drive which had windows on it. Is there an easy reinstall or move to fix this all to C? I used Win10 settings and after that is when I noticed the TWO Community folders. The game seems to run ok, just my content manager is all messed up.