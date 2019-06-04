Thread: Winter Dirt Because Winter Is Not Over Yet!!

Results 1 to 2 of 2

Winter Dirt Because Winter Is Not Over Yet!!

    aharon
    Winter Dirt Because Winter Is Not Over Yet!!

    Shalom and greetings all my pals,

    Presenting a nice Boeing 777-200lr flight from CYEG Edmonton International Airport located 14 nautical miles south southwest of downtown Edmonton to KSEA Seattle–Tacoma International Airport located approximately 14 miles south of downtown Seattle

    Airborne on climb to Fl360 after take off climbing through clouds



    Now cruising at Fl360 across Canadian Rockies in Banff area



    Dig those winter dirt details!




    Cruising while admiring cockpit view of Canadian Rockies



    All gauge readings look good!



    Check out sun!!



    Checking gauges again to be sure everything looks okay



    Still cruising past Slocan lake



    Some clever passenger using fancy camera with extremely powerful long range camera lense spotted this plane cruising below



    Nice combo of engine view, river view of Upper Arrow lake, and sun



    Because of regulations not permitting more than 10 screenshots per post, please be kind enough to go to this hyperlink seen below to continue viewing exciting screenshots.


    Here is hyperlink: https://calclassic.proboards.com/thread/10352/winter-dirt-over



    Thank you for viewing. Stay tuned for next exciting flight report.


    Regards,


    Aharon
    Rupert
    Default

    Nice shots as always Aharon!

    And yes, it doesn't take very long at all for fresh snow to look quite ugly! However, it appears some of your shots show bare spots where the snow had melted as well.

    Which is good, it's almost Derby Time! The women should be putting on their frills and the men their seersucker!

    Michael
