So I just bought this HyperX Cloud Stinger and it works fine and all, but the mic is stupidly quiet. In tf2, when recording, or in Discord it's always quiet.

I used to use some lowish quality Logitech headphones, and I'm not sure exactly sure what exactly they are, but they worked just fine.

When I plugged these headphones into my brother's PC and tested them with Discord, they were a little quieter than his pair, which is probably because they're not the same kind.

Anyway, they have these drivers that are installed, two I believe. But I also have this 2779-4 (NVIDIA High Definition Audio)
the other two that are there are:
Microphone (Realtek High Definition Audio)
Speakers (Realtek High Definition Audio)

I don't have any mic controls on this mic, and yes I have the correct one selected in the audio devices in my control panel. And I updated the drivers as well. This is frustrating as I game online constantly.

I'm not at all savvy with audio stuff and drivers, and it seems not many others have problems with the Stinger, because I can't find any other threads with this problem with this headset.

If someone can tell me what to do or guide me to a good place to fix the problems I will be much appreciative.