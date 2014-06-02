I had the mistaken belief that the background colour could be changed easily for a panel but it seemds not. I wanted to do a bit of work on a 707 HJG panel for fun. Give it a little personal touch. etc etc etc.

But I'm at a loss - I havt even started lol - as to how to do it. I have an old photoshop (CS2). Is this the best program? Actually I lied, I did try. I was of the impression I can do the paint can thingy and it would change the complete background to whatever shade I wanted to. Evidently not.

Do I really have to get a fine brush and do it all my hand?


*** painful face and in tears emoji