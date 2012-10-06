Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Very Very low fps

  1. Today, 10:38 AM #1
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Apollo212 is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Posts
    248

    Default Very Very low fps

    Hi Unfortunately my new system as developed a fault with the psu and as gone to be repaired /exchanged so in the mean time i am back on my old PC but i cant get any sort of fps mostly unflyable I have tried High med and low to no avail I cant understand what i am missing
    the specs on this sysytem are :-
    CD-162-SA Samsung SH-224GB/BEBE 24x DVD±RW SATA ReWriter (Black) -
    CP-581-IN Intel Core i7-6700K 4.0GHz (Skylake) Socket LGA1151 Processor -
    HS-035-AR Arctic Freezer 7 Pro Rev 2 CPU Cooler
    CA-172-CS Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-03 Mid Tower Gaming Case
    CA-038-SF Super Flower Leadex GOLD 550W Fully Modular '80 Plus Gold'
    224-SA Samsung 250GB 750 EVO SSD 2.5" SATA 6Gbps Solid State Drive
    FG-063-NB System Build Fan - Noiseblocker BlackSilent Pro Fan PLPS -
    120mm PWM [EXNO-001]
    GX-068-IN Inno3D GeForce GTX 1070 HerculeZ Twin X2 8192MB GDDR5
    PCI-Express Graphics Card
    There are 3x 2tb hdds installed as well
    it was running msfs quiet well before i upgraded not ultra but high end certainly i might have to give up on msfs until I get my pc back.
    Andy help advise welcomed all my drivers and windows are up to date

    Regards
    Andrew
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:02 AM #2
    stinger2k2's Avatar
    stinger2k2
    stinger2k2 is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    South Coast Uk
    Posts
    1,314

    Default

    Hi Andrew,

    Sorry to hear your PC blew up.

    Assuming when you fired up the old pc you emptied your community folder before updating the sim. Emptied the rolling cache etc.

    All i can suggest are the usual things. Check all in game settings including control assignments (if these get doubled up during the update it could cause what you are suffering from).

    It may be worth unplugging your peripherals and firing up the sim with just the keyboard and mouse, this should rule out any double assignments causing the problem.

    Check the graphics settings which some people are reporting changed during the recent updates.

    Try logging out of the Windows store and of course ensure all is up to date in there first. Log out, reboot, then log back in again.

    Run the sim with no addons active just to prove it is not an addon causing the low fps.

    Best of luck
    Stinger

    Sent from my SM-T813 using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. A very very very very very very... very special announcment!
    By thindog in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 24
    Last Post: 06-10-2012, 11:52 AM
  2. HELP MEwhy my System have a low FPS . 5.. max 10 out of airport with low setting
    By JHP in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 10-20-2010, 08:56 AM
  3. Very Low FPS ( In fact DEcaying FPS)
    By Gringo in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 05-12-2006, 05:03 AM
  4. Very, very low FPS with HIGH-END machine!!!
    By LLopes in forum PC Hardware, Video And Audio Help
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 05-29-2004, 12:28 PM
  5. Very, very low FPS!
    By LLopes in forum FS2004
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 05-28-2004, 11:05 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules