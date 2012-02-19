Flashback and tribute to this Boeing 747-400 from El-AL (4X-ELH) "Ashdod" (ex Singapore Airlines and Pullmantur Airlines) landing and takeoff at Barcelona el Prat Airport (BCN) with ATC audio included (May 31 2016)



Made his last flight on June 13th 2017, one year after this video, stored and scrapped at Tel Aviv (Jaffa) Ben Gurion (Lod) (TLV / LLBG) in 2018.