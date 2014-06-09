I recently started having some issues with FSX not detecting certain waypoints/fixes within its database. As you can see in the following images, the fixes are in the sim, but are not detected within the GPS or my FMC (in my case, the EasyFMC).

I am currently using the navaid updates from aero.sors.fr to stay current with the AIRAC cycles. I've tried deleting and regenerating my program data FSX folder and unchecked and rechecked my scenery files and still no change in the issue. Anyone have any idea why said certain fixes aren't showing up in the GPS or may have any experience with said problem? I am currently using FSX:SE.

Thanks everyone!

