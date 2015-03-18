Thread: Retard floating

Nevertheless, the MCDU should calculate the correct approach speed so that when you move the throttles to Idle on the "retard" alert, the plane settles onto the runway without floating. If it IS floating after the "retard" alert, the approach speed was too high for some reason. Maybe the payload or fuel weight was incorrect?
Originally Posted by kiwis
That post was in Feb, that Dev version from then is now the stable version
Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
Bookmarks