Thread: Retard floating

Retard floating

    kiwis
    Retard floating

    I'm using the FBW A32NX aircraft.

    Playing around with RNAV landings. All is going reasonably well.

    When I get to retard I'm idling power but I seem to float, If I pull back I get some height.

    I'm setting the temp, wind, QNH etc on the approach screen on the MCDU. Speed is same as on this screen, today 137kts

    What could I be doing wrong?
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    See this thread on the official forums:

    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...speed/367857/2

    The first reply to the question gives this answer:

    "Your approach speed in relative to your weight should be automatically calculated by the MCDU. The VLS is your minimum allowed speed before you stall, and the Approach speed or VAPP on full flaps configuration should generally show 5 knots above the VLS. Just follow that speed and you should be good."
    kiwis
    That post was in Feb, that Dev version from then is now the stable version
    tiger1962
    tiger1962
    Quote Originally Posted by kiwis View Post
    That post was in Feb, that Dev version from then is now the stable version
    Nevertheless, the MCDU should calculate the correct approach speed so that when you move the throttles to Idle on the "retard" alert, the plane settles onto the runway without floating. If it IS floating after the "retard" alert, the approach speed was too high for some reason. Maybe the payload or fuel weight was incorrect?
