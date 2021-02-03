MSFS 2020 Won't Launch since World Update 4
Since installing World Update 4 for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 the software won't load. It hangs on the splash screen and won't finish loading the program. I have also installed the most current update and still no progress.
I am running Windows 10 Enterprise with the latest updates installed and Microsoft Store updates also current. I have installed the most current graphics drivers for my nVidia GTX 1080 TI GPU.
My system:
Intel(R) core(TM) i7 CPU
24 GB Memory
1 TB SSD
I have run the repair program for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. I have run all of the utilities on my computer to clean the system and scan for viruses and every other program works fine except Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020. Please help
