We explore the sights of the Everest massif at 30,000' in the Daher TBM 930. Early morning departure from Kathmandu, Nepal to watch the sun rise over the Himalayan mountains. Everest mountaineering, summit routes, facts and highlights plus landscape identification of the surrounding mountains and glaciers. Full video Premiere on May 5, 2021.