Hello All,

Hope everyone is doing well! I am the commander/leader of the Microsoft Flight Simulator Thunderbirds! We are hiring for two pilot slots, and two support officer slots. We aim to replicate the pride, precision, and professionalism found in your United States Air Force Aerial Demonstration Squadron. The four positions we are hiring for are listed below:

-MSFS Thunderbird #4- Slot Position
-MSFS Thunderbird #6- Opposing Solo
-MSFS Thunderbird #8- Advance Pilot/Narrator (Support Position)
-MSFS Thunderbird #12- Public Affairs Officer (Support O Position)

To Apply, Please Join our Team's Discord Here: https://discord.gg/htXvTh9GuQ

To join our amazing team ,you have to have the following qualifications
- Good/Decent Internet
- MSFS 2020
- Discord
- Wiling to fly in United States or Canada's timezones
- Flexible Schedule
- A good, friendly personality! :)

Optional, Bonuses:
- Thunderbirds Knowledge
- Formation Experience
- Team Leadership/Marketing

Aim High,
Paul "PITCHER" Miller
MSFSTB 1, Commander/Leader