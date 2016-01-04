Most add-ons, default, freeware will have two indexes at line 1506 - Mach 0.0 and 0.9.
Firstly, does anyone know why M 0.90 was chosen since most aircraft cruise at the 0.78-0.84 range? I see one or two others have used a M 0.80 index instead which to me would make more sense.

Is there a way I can change it from 0.9 to 0.8? In Air File Manager V2.2, I cant see any way to do that. Or add some other Mach index's like 0.4 or 0.6 etc which I'd like to try. I see there is an import button. Can I import another index into mine? I'm guessing if I could do that I'd have a 0.8 AND 0.9 index as I dont see how one can delete them.

Any help greatly appreciated.