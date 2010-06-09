Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Flying in New Mexico

  1. Today, 09:10 AM #1
    plainsman's Avatar
    plainsman
    plainsman is offline Senior Member
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    East Texas, USA.
    Posts
    1,204

    Default Flying in New Mexico

    I take off from Lubbock, Texas and fly to Conchas Lake State Park. I can attest this is the least spectacular state park I have ever visited! I change aircraft and fly some cargo to the other Las Vegas. I then take off from Las Cruces and fly over White Sands and then east across the mountains near Cloudcroft (Cloudcroft is as impressive as Conchas Lake isn't!!).
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: Lubbock.jpg  Views: 1  Size: 358.6 KB  ID: 226148   Click image for larger version.  Name: SanMiDawn.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 187.4 KB  ID: 226149   Click image for larger version.  Name: LasVegas.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 243.9 KB  ID: 226150  

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Cloudcroft.jpg  Views: 2  Size: 370.9 KB  ID: 226151  
    I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Four Corners Regl.New Mexico To Cortez Mun,Colorado - New Mexico Airways
    By adamb in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 09-06-2010, 04:00 PM
  2. 135th RTW Flight -- Durango, Mexico to Mexico City, Mexico
    By PHCO in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 21
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:34 AM
  3. 134th RTW Flight -- Chihuahua, Mexico to Durango, Mexico
    By Flying_Scott in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 16
    Last Post: 03-18-2005, 08:33 AM
  4. 136th RTW Flight -- Mexico City, Mexico to Merida, Mexico
    By philliptan in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 01-09-2004, 06:42 AM
  5. Air Mexico 757 Arriving at Mexico City
    By plaincorgi in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-13-2003, 02:28 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules