Thread: Flying in New Mexico

Flying in New Mexico
I take off from Lubbock, Texas and fly to Conchas Lake State Park. I can attest this is the least spectacular state park I have ever visited! I change aircraft and fly some cargo to the other Las Vegas. I then take off from Las Cruces and fly over White Sands and then east across the mountains near Cloudcroft (Cloudcroft is as impressive as Conchas Lake isn't!!).
I7-9700K, RTX-2070, Asus Strix Z-390-H MB, 32gb G Skill 3000 CL15, Corsair Obsidian 750D case, WD Black 1tb M.2, Crucial CT500MX SSD, Seasonic Prime 750W Titanium PSU
Bookmarks