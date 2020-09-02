Results 1 to 1 of 1

Thread: Reduced graphics and Xbox

    natman1965
    Sep 2020
    81

    Reduced graphics and Xbox

    I really hope someone can convince me that I am all wrong on this but I am starting to get an uneasy feeling that the slow but steady reduction in graphics quality of this sim is related to the Xbox release. I think the majority would agree that the sim looks worse now than it did when it was released. The tree LOD reduction is even admitted to by ASOBO.

    If I look at this from a purely business stand point it makes sense. MS is not only trying to sell this sim software but the Xbox console also. Its also possible that the priority is the sale of Xbox consoles. Having higher end PCs provide a better visual experience may be something they have decided dos not make business sense at this point. In other words MS may have decided that both platforms need to be pretty much the same as far as graphics go at this point.

    To me this would explain a lot and also explain why ASOBO always seems to have only the vaguest of answers when these issues come up. Like I said; I sure hope I am wrong or we have already seen the best of this sim for now as far as graphics go.

    AT any rate I am sure MS would prefer that people go out and buy Xbox rather than spend money elsewhere upgrading there PC. Think about.
