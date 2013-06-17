Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Cessna Caravan

  1. Today, 08:47 PM #1
    waymon
    waymon is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lexington KY
    Posts
    107

    Default Cessna Caravan

    I was flying the Caravan and noticed that the strobe lights no longer illuminate the ground after the update.
    Anyone else having this problem? The TBM930 strobes still works.
    Wayne Mason
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900x 4.38 GHz /Red devil RX6800XT 16GB ram /32GB [email protected] MHz /500GB M.2 Drive /1TB SSD /3-Asus 27" Displays
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:26 PM #2
    waymon
    waymon is online now Member
    Join Date
    Apr 2010
    Location
    Lexington KY
    Posts
    107

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by waymon View Post
    I was flying the Caravan and noticed that the strobe lights no longer illuminate the ground after the update.
    Anyone else having this problem? The TBM930 strobes still works.
    I solved the problem by installing Uwa light mod pack v1.06
    strobes now illuminate ground.
    Wayne Mason
    AMD Ryzen 9 3900x 4.38 GHz /Red devil RX6800XT 16GB ram /32GB [email protected] MHz /500GB M.2 Drive /1TB SSD /3-Asus 27" Displays
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cessna 206 Stationair or Cessna 208 Caravan Amphibian
    By mountainking3 in forum FS2004
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-17-2013, 05:35 AM
  2. Cessna Caravan
    By iandavid in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 05-24-2002, 08:07 PM
  3. The Cessna 208B Caravan and 208 Caravan Amphibian.
    By mll in forum FS2002
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 02-22-2002, 06:02 PM
  4. Cessna Caravan
    By Tesfaye in forum FS2002
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 01-25-2002, 08:54 AM
  5. Cessna Caravan or Baron 58?
    By dillon24000 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 04:50 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules