Thread: Further attempts at installing 1-15-8-0

  1. Today, 05:25 PM #1
    sirius867
    Hi, going on from a thread of a couple of days ago in which I wished someone well trying to install latest version 1-15-8-0, a version which I had been forced to download (or try to) after launching my sim (1-15-7-0) on Saturday 17th and which failed with a hex code message from the MS Store. Repeatedly, logging out, logging in, re-booting. et al.

    In that message, I predicted that the only way out (for me) would be to re-install windows and then re-download Fs2020. It turned out to be a true prediction.

    The only thing I did not foresee was that with my new Windows 10, displaying my new FS2020, sitting at the main screen, I chose to go into Options > General in order to make a start of configuring the sim.

    Wrong. Trying to enter Options > General brings about a crash to Desktop! Reloaded the sim - even did a short circuit around Land's End (even though I have an empty Community folder).

    Feeling bold now, I attempted once again to enter Options > General but was again returned to the Desktop. Reloaded the sim several times, checked out My Hangar, My Logbook, the Marketplace, Options > Controls and all were working fine. However, trying to enter General always returns me to my Desktop.

    Today I have uninstalled Flight Sim and gone through yet another 164.61 GB download and, with heart pounding, launched the sim - only to get exactly the same results as previously.

    What is it about Options > General that my system does now not like?

    Any ideas, anyone?
  2. Today, 05:50 PM #2
    Apollo212's Avatar
    Apollo212
    Hi not sure if this will help but did you update everything in the microsoft store because thats where the last update came from not the main update this one is just a gig might help dont know.

    Regards
    Andrew
