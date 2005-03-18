Thread: Further attempts at installing 1-15-8-0

Hi, going on from a thread of a couple of days ago in which I wished someone well trying to install latest version 1-15-8-0, a version which I had been forced to download (or try to) after launching my sim (1-15-7-0) on Saturday 17th and which failed with a hex code message from the MS Store. Repeatedly, logging out, logging in, re-booting. et al.
In that message, I predicted that the only way out (for me) would be to re-install windows and then re-download Fs2020. It turned out to be a true prediction.
The only thing I did not foresee was that with my new Windows 10, displaying my new FS2020, sitting at the main screen, I chose to go into Options > General in order to make a start of configuring the sim.
Wrong. Trying to enter Options > General brings about a crash to Desktop! Reloaded the sim - even did a short circuit around Land's End (even though I have an empty Community folder).
Feeling bold now, I attempted once again to enter Options > General but was again returned to the Desktop. Reloaded the sim several times, checked out My Hangar, My Logbook, the Marketplace, Options > Controls and all were working fine. However, trying to enter General always returns me to my Desktop.
Today I have uninstalled Flight Sim and gone through yet another 164.61 GB download and, with heart pounding, launched the sim - only to get exactly the same results as previously.
What is it about Options > General that my system does now not like?
Any ideas, anyone?
