Thread: Help with controlling Just Flight's PA-28R Arrow III

I have a Thrusmaster Warthog stick and throttle. This works very well with all AC in FS20. With the exception of Just Flight's PA-28R Arrow III and the Vacuum gauge version of the Cessna 172…I know, this is strange.
The Arrow has no trim control and the pitch/roll is not right. It may feel like the autopilot is on. I have done all I can to assure that the AP is off.
Now to add to this, if I put my old CH products yoke back on ALL runs fine.
I did write to JustFlight support and they had no answer.
Has anyone had this issue and found a resolve.
