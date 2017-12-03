Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Help with controlling Just Flight's PA-28R Arrow III

  Today, 04:52 PM
    Tom's Avatar
    Tom
    Default Help with controlling Just Flight's PA-28R Arrow III

    I have a Thrusmaster Warthog stick and throttle. This works very well with all AC in FS20. With the exception of Just Flight's PA-28R Arrow III and the Vacuum gauge version of the Cessna 172…I know, this is strange.

    The Arrow has no trim control and the pitch/roll is not right. It may feel like the autopilot is on. I have done all I can to assure that the AP is off.
    Now to add to this, if I put my old CH products yoke back on ALL runs fine.
    I did write to JustFlight support and they had no answer.

    Has anyone had this issue and found a resolve.
  Today, 05:09 PM
    Disneyflyer's Avatar
    Disneyflyer
    I had just the opposite. The CH yoke/pedals created roll/pitch issues even after i configured them and all that other stuff.

    I finally just bought a Honeycomb Alpha and logitech rudder pedals.


    Good luck!!
