I just took a hop in an aircraft in my FSX that I have previously not flown and have discovered there is apparently no wing texture file in the texture folder. The file is "bea.electra.zip" by Stefan Patrick. It is an add-on texture for the FSX KBT P-3. Temporarily I have added a set of plain metal wings from a Fred Olsen texture I have, but the BEA scheme is attractive and I was wondering if anyone knows how to contact Mr. Patrick to see if there is a set of wings available for this aircraft. The thumbnail seems to show a set of red wings for the aircraft.