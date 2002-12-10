Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: MSFS freezes

    LeonZitron
    Default MSFS freezes

    and I dont mean because of the weather.
    Since the last update, the sim freezes every 3-4 minutes. the sound is still there, but the graphics freezes. It has basically become impossible to use...
    My set-up is Intel Core I9, 32 Gig RAM, Nvidia 2080 Ti, both CPU and GPU overclocked. Really frustrating...
    Anyone with freezing graphics? and ideas on what to do are welcome!
    thanks
    Apollo212
    Hi not really up on o/c but never been a big fan but i do know that sometimes overclocking can be counter productive you could try reducing the overclock and maybe lower the graphic setting temporarily and see if it stops the freeze if your flying over heavily populated areas its not unusual for the sim to stutter and sometimes freeze as you probably already know if nothing helps I would put a ticket into Zendesk and the support there will probably offer advice its also good for them as it helps with future fixes But about your problem I would also reduce the traffic and check any recent addons mods or addons that could be causing a problem just try removing them and add them back one at a time and check a bit of a ball ache but might find solve your problem but i would look to setting first.

    Kind regards

    Andrew
