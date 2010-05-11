Here is the Montaigu airfield created by William Mattrat.

Montaigu-Saint-Georges aerodrome is a civil aerodrome, open to public air traffic, located in the municipalities of Saint-Georges-de-Montaigu and Brouzils, 5 km south of Montaigu in the Vendée.

It is used for the practice of leisure and tourism activities (light aviation, helicopter, hot-air balloon and model aircraft).
https://www.simvol.org/en/downloads/airports/montaigu