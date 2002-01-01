Hi all, just registered as new to posting. I have installed all the updates in Microsoft Flight Simulator (mandatory it looked like), some took many hours to install Huge Gb's of data. Anyway, I went to check out a few places like London; missing Big eye and Buckingham palace? I checked out Edinburgh and there is none of the landmark Bridges (Forth road and rail) which were clearly shown in photos before the updates. ( Version: 1.15.8.0 App 1.62GB ) Install size: 94.9Gb Standard Installation. Thanks for any advice please.