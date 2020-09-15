Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Looking for someone to help with MSFS 2020

    David Kotick
    Default Looking for someone to help with MSFS 2020

    Hello. I am looking for someone experienced with MSFS 2020 to help me with a few private tutorials. I can be reached at [email protected] I need some assistance with the controls and some tips in using the new simulator. If you are intereted, please email me so we can agree to a time and a reasonable price. Thank You.

    David.
    tiger1962
    Don't be rash with your cash David, you can watch these tutorials on YouTube for free, in your own time, with subtitles. You can pause and rewind at any time too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL4q_Tbv0jM
    Squirrel's video tutorials are the best you'll find.
    davidc2
    Don't be rash with your cash David, you can watch these tutorials on YouTube for free, in your own time, with subtitles. You can pause and rewind at any time too: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QL4q_Tbv0jM
    Squirrel's video tutorials are the best you'll find.

    I agree as well. And, ask questions on this forum as well.
