I'm building my own A320 cockpit. I'm making a mockup for the FCU using 3D-printing, CNC and laser. Electronics and software are already working on the FMGS add-on.

What I was wondering is if there are ways to control the light output of all the elements in a cockpit. See below picture identifying 5 elements.

1) Intensity of indicators related to SPD, HDG, ALT and V/S
2) Intensity of 7-segment display
3) Backlighting of panel
4) Permanent indicators of Korry switches
5) Status of Korry switches

As I think that 1) and 2) in a real A320 is based on LCD-panel with backlighting, it's probably an irrelevant question.
I can also assume that 3 and 4 are controlled together.
Might even be that there is nothing to control at all, and all is defaulted to a certain intensity.

Just curious...