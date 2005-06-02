Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Engine stops if I leave flight and return

    I seem to have a little problem... whatever aircraft I’m in, if I temporarily leave the flight (press escape for example) & then back into it, my engine cuts out. I thought it was a VR thing at first, but it happens in non-VR mode too and in various aircraft.
    Only just started the other day after updating it. Anyone else getting this?

    Steve
    Steve
    https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...-menu/311610/4

    See if this helps!
    Thanks for the link. I had looked on the main forum but had t spotted that one.

    Yes, it’s to do with the mixture control. As soon as I go back into the flight (or back into VR mode from non-VR mode, the mixture lever moves down to the minimum by itself. It appears that if I move my mixture lever down and back up quickly the engine stays on.
    I hope they fix it soon. At least I know how to keep the engine on now.
    Thanks again.

    Steve
    Steve
