Thread: Engine stops if I leave flight and return

Engine stops if I leave flight and return
I seem to have a little problem... whatever aircraft I’m in, if I temporarily leave the flight (press escape for example) & then back into it, my engine cuts out. I thought it was a VR thing at first, but it happens in non-VR mode too and in various aircraft.
Only just started the other day after updating it. Anyone else getting this?
Regards
Steve
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
