Thread: Famous landmark is an office building??

Famous landmark is an office building??

    Disneyflyer
    Famous landmark is an office building??

    Havent been flying much since the latest world update but saw the areas they did and wanted to check them out.

    Flying over Paris looks pretty good except the Arc de Triomphe is a office building?? How did they manage to screw that up?
    I have my buildings set to high so I thought it would look somewhat good but it just shows as an office building on mine.

    I cant be the only person that has this right??
    g7rta
    Default

    Are you sure? it looks ok to me.


    Click image for larger version.  Name: arc.jpeg  Views: 0  Size: 265.1 KB  ID: 226126

    The “Grande Arche de la Defense” is an office building though, as it should be.


    tiger1962
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Disneyflyer View Post
    Flying over Paris looks pretty good except the Arc de Triomphe is a office building??
    Have you downloaded the France & Benelux update from the Marketplace? The download button says "Buy and download" but it's actually free.
