Thread: I really like FS2020, but I miss...

  1. Today, 12:26 AM #1
    jfitler
    In particular, I miss ...

    - capabilities of AI resources like WOAI, MAIW. Getting really sick of the word "generic" and the butt-ugly FSFW95-looking AI models.
    - capabilities of utilities like voicepack
    - ability to save a flight, anytime anywhere and return to it later with every aspect of the flight intact.
    -- availability of huge numbers of freeware aircraft and repaints. Kinda depressing when one of the largest repaint offerings seems to be the artwork on the coffee cup in the friggin' cockpit cupholder.

    I know these things are (might be) coming and take time to (possibly) develop, I'm just being a bit nostalgic.
  2. Today, 01:14 AM #2
    hansb57
    I feel that 500 repaints for 1 aircraft (the FBW a320 f.i.) is substanial.
    Maybe the coffee cup is overdone but it gave people who never repainted anything a change to customize something themselfs.
    Maybe I'm wrong but I feel the community is more active then when FSX was launched.
    There are things we would like to see but this game is not even a year old.
