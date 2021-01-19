Thread: I really like FS2020, but I miss...

In particular, I miss ...
- capabilities of AI resources like WOAI, MAIW. Getting really sick of the word "generic" and the butt-ugly FSFW95-looking AI models.
- capabilities of utilities like voicepack
- ability to save a flight, anytime anywhere and return to it later with every aspect of the flight intact.
-- availability of huge numbers of freeware aircraft and repaints. Kinda depressing when one of the largest repaint offerings seems to be the artwork on the coffee cup in the friggin' cockpit cupholder.
I know these things are (might be) coming and take time to (possibly) develop, I'm just being a bit nostalgic.
