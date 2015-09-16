I have my old Saitek ST290 joystick working in FS2020 except for the throttle. I was able to program throttle increase and decrease as toggle-switch type binary action. When I move the throttle to 75% or more, it starts a throttle up. Moving it to 25% or less position will decrease. In between is a dead space. It's pretty annoying.

Is there any way to program this joystick's throttle to be proportional from 0 to 100%?