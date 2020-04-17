Yet Another Flightsim Adventure
Yeah, in my line of work, it happens. I get people contacting me all the time wanting to take them off to...wherever. Most of them are kooks and I pay little attention or quote some outrageous price so they'll go away. But every once in a while someone catches my fancy and draws me in. That's exactly what happened one early spring night it Toronto.
A text on my phone invited me for a free meal, which I wasn't about to turn down, although it would mean listening to someone pitch his scheme. I decided to go, since I was free that evening, and I have to admit, I'm still glad I took the opportunity.
The little restaurant was right downtown. Nothing fancy, but I'm a pretty simple person. It didn't take long for me to spot the guy who'd sent the invitation, the description matched him exactly. I sat across from him at the farthest table from the door, and took my time with the menu before settling on their specialty chicken. The server, the term waitress has fallen out of fashion in a lot of places, was probably in her early 40s, dress in her uniform of a white shirt with black pants. She tapped her pen against her pad, clearly not impressed with my indecisiveness.
When she left, my dining companion took a sip of his beer. He swished it around in his mouth like he was at a wine tasting, then held his glass up to the dim light which hung over our table. He stayed like that for several seconds, and it was just as I was about to ask that he lowered the glass again.
"Thanks again for coming tonight," he said. I nodded but didn't have anything more to add. "Let me ask you a question. What do you know about the lost Great Temple of Peru?"
"Wasn't it a Scooby Doo episode?"
He closed his eyes. "No." When he looked at me again, I half expected he was going to get up and walk away, but instead he shook it off. "Lost in the jungle of Peru is the Great Temple. It's only been seen a few times over the centuries, and even fewer have made it back alive. I want to go, and I'll need your help."
The chicken arrived. Well, not by itself; the server brought the chicken. Along with bar-be-que sauce. It was good, they deserved to call it a specialty.
"You can't just go in, it will take some doing."
"Sure," I said. I was more interested in finishing my meal before it cooled.
"So I'll pay your way, and I've rented us a plane."
All of a sudden, he was speaking my language. "Oh?"
"We'll be going where and when I tell you, there will be no questions asked," he said.
I turned the idea over in my head for a good few minutes before nodding. "Alright," I said. "You've got a deal."
