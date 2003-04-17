Just some Helicopter Sight Seeing over Washington D.C, MSFS 2020
At KDCA, Loading up the Passengers and getting ready for lift off.
Climbing out, Passing the Jefferson Memorial
The White House
The Washington Monument
U Turn Back to the Capitol Building
Practicing Landing at the Capitol
Heading Back to the Airport
Finally, The Pentagon on approach
Back at DCA safe and sound.
Hope you all enjoyed and have a great night! Yes, I know DC is a no fly zone! But part of the fun in the simulator, checking all these places out you normally can't from the air!
