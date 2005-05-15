Hi!

I have a problem now with the Airbus 320 (not FBW Airbus). When ATC clears me to a lower altitude the Airbus sinks through this altitude. This happens when closing to approach part. ATC clears me from 11000 feet to 7000 feet, and the Airbus go on sinking under this altitude. I am in manged mode, auto throttle, and on auto pilot. To save the situation I must give full throttle, but the slow reaction before the airbus starts climbing again give a close call to ground. Speed is slowed to 210 knots on ATC clearing, but I have to speed up to be able to climb.
Once I manually (hand flying with autothrottle de-engaged) are in right altitude I can go back to managed mode and with autopilot and auto throttle engaged, and the Airbus are flying the ILS approach without any other incidents.
This strange behavior happens at any given aiport I arrive - at least those 4-5 times lately it has happened after last sim-update.

Others have experienced the same behavior - or knows what could course this?