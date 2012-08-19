loaded fs2020 to the opening selection, just a page right, so why is my 3D showing at full blast.... Is this normal or is it a fault? The only thing running on my system in this is FS.......
loaded fs2020 to the opening selection, just a page right, so why is my 3D showing at full blast.... Is this normal or is it a fault? The only thing running on my system in this is FS.......
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
Bookmarks