Thread: Hands up for professional Computer cleaning......

Hands up for professional Computer cleaning......
Before you ask, I'm not connected in any way to this british company or will I receive any commission...I'm shouting this out for the love of the product!!!!.....
I was looking for cans of compressed air on Amazon and came across "Electric Air Duster Blower" for Computers... compared to a can of expensive compressed air that will run out and need replacing, the Electric Air Duster Blower beats the cans hands down, it's more powerful and most importantly, DRY AIR so no corroding parts... far more powerful than a can and never runs out..... tip best to clean the computer outdoors as you will not believe the amount of dust it will bust!!!!! You will extend the life or your computer too! not to mention always running at peak performance.... And with MSFS2020
you need to use every trick in the book to achieve peak performance!!!!!!
Amazon search string..... "IT Dusters CompuCleaner Original Electric Air Duster Blower for PC"
