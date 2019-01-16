Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: What is going on?

  1. Today, 07:35 AM #1
    Robert1936
    Robert1936 is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    UK
    Posts
    83

    Default What is going on?

    Installed MSFS when it was launched but could not use it because of a sight problem. Eyes now fixed!
    Launched MSFS this morning for my first view and was told there was a compulsory update, clicking this led to a screen with multiple offers to download Chrome - no indication of how to get the update.
    Various forums suggest update has been a major issue for many and cannot be bypassed.
    So now I can see what I'm doing, what next?
    I really would like to try MSFS.

    Robert
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:08 AM #2
    g7rta's Avatar
    g7rta
    g7rta is online now Senior Member
    Join Date
    Mar 2005
    Location
    Bradford, West Yorkshire. UK
    Posts
    1,102

    Default

    Hi Robert, you had offers to download Chrome? Sounds like it was some pop up message you clicked on, that has nothing to do with the sim?

    Did you buy it from the MS Store or Steam?
    I don’t know about Steam, but if you got it from Microsoft you need to launch the store & update everything. You may then get more updates when you launch the sim.
    Also, once the sim is up & running, goto the content manager and download any additional updates.


    Regards
    Steve
    Last edited by g7rta; Today at 08:11 AM.
    Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
    Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Going back to props is easier than going back to jets! Takes some rethinking!
    By Downwind66 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 01-16-2019, 01:36 PM
  2. ALL RIGHT, ALL RIGHT, I'M GOING, I'M GOING!!
    By DreamFleet1 in forum DreamFleet General Discussion Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 07-08-2003, 04:13 PM
  3. Days Of Spotting...Going,Going. Go.....
    By rsmith6621 in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 37
    Last Post: 05-05-2003, 08:14 AM
  4. This forum is going down the toilet...
    By Bluefin in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 08:56 PM
  5. Probably going to get flamed but here I go
    By BinklesNZ in forum The Outer Marker
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 01-05-2002, 03:03 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules