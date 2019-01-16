Thread: What is going on?

Hi Robert, you had offers to download Chrome? Sounds like it was some pop up message you clicked on, that has nothing to do with the sim?
Did you buy it from the MS Store or Steam?
I don’t know about Steam, but if you got it from Microsoft you need to launch the store & update everything. You may then get more updates when you launch the sim.
Also, once the sim is up & running, goto the content manager and download any additional updates.
Regards
Steve
Last edited by g7rta; Today at 08:11 AM.
Intel I9-10900K - Gigabyte Z490 Vision G - 64Gb DDR4 - Gigabyte RTX2080ti - 3x 43” Panasonic 4k TVs
Corsair HXi series 1000W 80+ Platinum PSU - 1x500gb & 1x1TB M.2 SSDs. - Reverb G2 VR Headset
Bookmarks