Thread: Does Community Folder Content Affect Load Time?

    Mac6737
    Jul 2007
    Washington, DC Area
    Question Does Community Folder Content Affect Load Time?

    IOW, will MSFS take longer to load if there's a lot of add-ons in your Community folder?

    It took me over 14 minutes to get to the Welcome screen today. OK, that's more than twice the usual. But still . . . .

    Oh, BTW, I haven't put a lot of stuff in Community all of a sudden.
    cobalt
    Apr 2010
    Yes, it does. Minimize what you put in Community by using an addon manager (which actually puts only links to files, not the actual files, in Community). Many posts in this forum have discussed this.
