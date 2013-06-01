I keep getting this problem, I have installed a few airfields and plus some water AFCADS, they do work OK.

Now when I select an AI flight plan with AIFP it never finds the new airfields, so then I have to direct it to the new airfields, I then can do a save and the new flight plan works.
Then next time I want to do another flight plan to one of the new airfields AIFP can't find them again, so I have to go through the search and save process, what am I doing wrong, if it has saved them why can't it see them next time?

I'm wondering where is the new data saved, may be that needs to be rectified I don't know?

Col.