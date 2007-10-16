Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: More planes! Weâ€™re getting more planes!

  1. Today, 07:11 PM #1
    Aptosflier's Avatar
    Aptosflier
    Aptosflier is offline Member
    Join Date
    Jan 2021
    Location
    Aptos, California
    Posts
    246

    Default More planes! Weâ€™re getting more planes!

    Just came across this exciting bit of news: MSFT and Asobo will soon bring more aircraft to our hangars, including an ultralight. There's a catch, however: They're charging $9.99 for the ultralight, which will be available April 27, according to this story. But I'll bite. I want to have this option to sight see, especially in areas I already know. I earlier tried a pricier third-party ultralight, and I had a lot of problems with the sim thereafter, which I won't regurgitate here. That plane is still in my hangar, but I'm not gonna upload it again.

    https://gamerant.com/microsoft-fligh...te-new-planes/


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
    Last edited by Aptosflier; Today at 07:25 PM.
    HP Omen 25L Desktop, Intel i7-1070 CPU, 32 GB DDR RAM, Nvidia 3070 GPU, 1 TB SSD, Logitech flight yoke, throttle quadrant, rudder pedals, multi-panel, radio panel, TrackIR 5
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:39 PM #2
    nwanerka
    nwanerka is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Sep 2020
    Posts
    11

    Default

    Ultralight has been out for a while now. I have been flying it for about a month now

    Sent from my SM-G986U using Tapatalk
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. X-planes (the US X planes not the sim) scenario/planes?
    By Stratos in forum FSX
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 03-29-2018, 03:13 AM
  2. LOCOS WEâ€™RE GOING TO SINGAPORE
    By pilatus96 in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 10-16-2007, 03:43 AM
  3. The Plane, The Planes all those Planes!
    By the_watch_guy in forum FS2004
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-17-2003, 04:28 PM
  4. THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK! THEY'RE BACK!
    By Erick_Cantu in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-02-2002, 12:03 AM
  5. planes planes planes
    By alienruler2000 in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 01-17-2002, 08:00 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules