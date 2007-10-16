Thread: More planes! Weâ€™re getting more planes!

More planes! Weâ€™re getting more planes!
Just came across this exciting bit of news: MSFT and Asobo will soon bring more aircraft to our hangars, including an ultralight. There's a catch, however: They're charging $9.99 for the ultralight, which will be available April 27, according to this story. But I'll bite. I want to have this option to sight see, especially in areas I already know. I earlier tried a pricier third-party ultralight, and I had a lot of problems with the sim thereafter, which I won't regurgitate here. That plane is still in my hangar, but I'm not gonna upload it again.
https://gamerant.com/microsoft-fligh...te-new-planes/
