Problems with Update?
I wanted to make this a new thread. The update to world update 1.4 will not complete for me. Whether this is a local problem or a server problem, I don't know.
It gets to downloading a very large file called pc-fs-base-bigfiles. It gets to several % of the file download. Then it flickers on the screen - the message - and it starts over at 0%. This has happened multiple times. I started again 30 minutes ago after waiting since last night. Problem looks the same.

I don't know any way to diagnose the issue. IK have looked at the performance in Task Manager performance tab while it was downloading. It show a CPU load of around 40%. The GPU load was pegged at 100%, occasionally dropping to 99. Why so much GPU load?
Let me know if others are having issues, and if there is a way to get past this. I'm completely shut down on MSFS at this point.