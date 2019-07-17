Game hasn't been working correctly for the past couple of months... no live weather, Cirrus SR22 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner disappeared, unable to access Marketplace, etc. Now the latest problems has to do with downloading the World Update IV... program directs me to download update and then says it can't connect to server... ends up being an infinite loop. I'm done with this piece of crap of a game. I uninstalled the game and will go back to playing FS9. It may not have the awe factor of FS2020 but at least it works consistently.