Thread: After 1.15.7 Profile shows no content installed

So all is been running fine since August, downloaded and installed 1.15.7 yesterday and since, nothing but crashes.
When i go into my content manager it says nothing is installed and I need the latest version.
Anyone else run into this?
Ohhh yes. There's a thread on the official forums with a Vote button to get Asobo to fix it pronto: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...stalled/390491
