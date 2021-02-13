Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: After 1.15.7 Profile shows no content installed

    stevetag
    After 1.15.7 Profile shows no content installed

    So all is been running fine since August, downloaded and installed 1.15.7 yesterday and since, nothing but crashes.

    When i go into my content manager it says nothing is installed and I need the latest version.

    Anyone else run into this?
    tiger1962
    Ohhh yes. There's a thread on the official forums with a Vote button to get Asobo to fix it pronto: https://forums.flightsimulator.com/t...stalled/390491
    Tim Wright "The older I get, the better I was..."
    Gigabyte Aorus GA-Z270X-Gaming 7, Intel i5-7600k 3.80GHz OC'd 4.28GHz, NZXT X62 Kraken, 32Gb Corsair Vengeance DDR4 3000, 2x 2TB Samsung Hybrid SSD's, LG DVDRW, NVidia GTX1050Ti 4Gb, Phanteks Enthoo Pro M case, CH Yoke & Pedals, Dell P2815Q 28" 4k, Win 10 Pro x64
