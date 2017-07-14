Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Addon scenery file in FSX and the actual Scenery library

  1. Today, 01:09 PM #1
    svpst
    svpst is offline Member
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Orlando, Fl
    Posts
    471

    Default Addon scenery file in FSX and the actual Scenery library

    Two days ago the "Addon Scenery" file in FSXSE and the" scenery library" were in agreement. Things were normal. Today, when I opened the "Scenery Library" folder all of the "addon Scener" files opened EXCEPT the "addon Scenery-scenery" file. I got everything else except what sits in the Addon Scenery Scenery file BUT I did get a bunch of ORBX scenery which does not appear in my "Addon Scenery" file. Where did I fall off the turnip truck?
    Brian W.

    I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:08 PM #2
    mrzippy's Avatar
    mrzippy
    mrzippy is online now Top Gun
    Join Date
    Jan 2012
    Location
    San Francisco, California
    Posts
    18,281

    Default

    Did you go to FSX/AddonScenery/Scenery folder and check to see if anything is in there?
    Mr Zippy Sent from my keyboard using "Whackamole", NudgeAKey + 2 Fingers

    No flight Sim installed until I get a new computer.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Entire "addon Scenery" folder added to FS9 Scenery Library?
    By mrichie in forum FS2004
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 02-27-2018, 09:48 AM
  2. AI actual cruise speed and cruise speed given in config file
    By Roger Wensley in forum FS2004
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 07-14-2017, 12:27 PM
  3. missing scenery file from the file library
    By darrenvox in forum Scenery Design
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 08-18-2016, 09:22 AM
  4. 'Addon Scenery' listing missing from my Scenery Library
    By cockyboy in forum FSX
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 05-01-2016, 02:03 AM
  5. Scenery Library Issue! Scenery wont save in library!
    By urcaptainspeaking in forum PC Software Tech
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 08-21-2008, 07:04 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules