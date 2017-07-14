Thread: Addon scenery file in FSX and the actual Scenery library

Addon scenery file in FSX and the actual Scenery library
Two days ago the "Addon Scenery" file in FSXSE and the" scenery library" were in agreement. Things were normal. Today, when I opened the "Scenery Library" folder all of the "addon Scener" files opened EXCEPT the "addon Scenery-scenery" file. I got everything else except what sits in the Addon Scenery Scenery file BUT I did get a bunch of ORBX scenery which does not appear in my "Addon Scenery" file. Where did I fall off the turnip truck?
Brian W.
I5-8400, EVGA GTX 1070.ti, 16 gigs ram, 500g Samsung SSD, 1.5 T HDD, 1 T HDD, Win 10, 64bit.
Bookmarks