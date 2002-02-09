Thread: A Real Plane might be cheaper

I decided to update the CPU in my PC so found a good deal on a 5800x that was in stock. Since present system is fairly well balanced between CPU and GPU, with the upgrade I figured the GPU would be lacking, so started looking for an upgrade there also. Finally decided to go "almost" all out and picked up a new 6800XT Black. Then after reading realized that to really use the new GPU that my existing motherboard only has PCie 2.0 slots and would bottleneck the 6800XT. So nw have to get a new 570X Asus board to make it all play nice.
Add the cost of all this to the Alpha and Bravo and this "Hobby" is starting to get expensive. Just don't tell me Wife
