Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: A Real Plane might be cheaper

  1. Today, 12:18 PM #1
    MikeF
    MikeF is online now Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2020
    Posts
    45

    Default A Real Plane might be cheaper

    I decided to update the CPU in my PC so found a good deal on a 5800x that was in stock. Since present system is fairly well balanced between CPU and GPU, with the upgrade I figured the GPU would be lacking, so started looking for an upgrade there also. Finally decided to go "almost" all out and picked up a new 6800XT Black. Then after reading realized that to really use the new GPU that my existing motherboard only has PCie 2.0 slots and would bottleneck the 6800XT. So nw have to get a new 570X Asus board to make it all play nice.
    Add the cost of all this to the Alpha and Bravo and this "Hobby" is starting to get expensive. Just don't tell me Wife
    Ryzen 7 [email protected], Asus ROG Strix x-470, 32 Gig Gskill 3600, AMD Vega 64, Corsair 850w, Soundblaster Z, Samsung 970 M.2 1tb for o/s, Samsung 850 Evo 500g for MSFS, Samsung 860 Evo 1tb for Games
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 01:00 PM #2
    davidc2's Avatar
    davidc2
    davidc2 is online now Member
    Join Date
    Oct 2006
    Posts
    564

    Default

    Tell the wife the new computer can pay bills faster online

    PS-I tried that on my wife, did not work, lol
    Windows 10 Pro, 32 gigs DDR4 RAM, Nvidia GForce GTX 1660, Intel I7 10700 running at 3.8, with Noctua NH-L9x65, Premium Low-Profile CPU Cooler
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. A cheaper way?
    By Ace112 in forum Cockpit Builders
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-30-2004, 12:40 PM
  2. Can Anyone Find It Cheaper?
    By tjkotula in forum FS2002
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-23-2003, 07:41 PM
  3. FSfreeware prices 50% cheaper than Simmarket?
    By Waltm in forum FS2002
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-24-2003, 02:44 PM
  4. You might like it, you might not.....
    By captainf in forum MSFS Screen Shot Forum
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 09-02-2002, 05:06 PM
  5. Cheaper ways of coping with addiction
    By mottershead in forum CFS
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 01-30-2000, 09:37 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules