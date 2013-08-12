I'm trying to use a British Midland A320 AI aircraft. The one I've found is an evolve/djc model but it requires the evai_a320_iae air file. Unfortunately, the evolve/djc base pack only include the DJC_A32X air file. I've searched everywhere and although scores of repaints mention the DJC_A320 IAE base model I can't seem to find this anywhere. Can anyone shed some light on it, or tell me where I can get this air file?

Many thanks.

Allan