Hi all:
I have been running FSX now for about 7 years and I have my installation quite good. I am running UTX, GEX, mesh addons, etc. I did try Orbx but their stuff just didn't work out for me. The one area I am not happy with FSX is the mountain terrain where the surface is rocks. The textures seem coarse and the color isn't right. Areas with vegetation are satisfactory, but the rocky terrain just doesn't look right. Does anyone have ideas on add on textures for that narrow rocky area? Payware or freeware is ok.
Thanks in advance
Rick