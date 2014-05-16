Thread: Looking to trade old Flight Simulator 5.1 software

I would be very grateful if anyone would dig out their old FS5 stuff, I am especially after the following:
Aircraft:
Apollo Collection 1: Airbus Family
Apollo Collection 2: Boeing Family
Apollo Collection 3: Great Airlines
Anything by TekMate (I know they supplied planes for Apollo)
Technic Direct HQ Aircraft Collection or anything by Technic Direct.
Swiss Aircraft Collection
Scenery:
Perfect Flight Deluxe: Ireland
WizardWorks Scenery Canada
Apollo Azores & Madeira
Apollo Rescue Air 911
Apollo Scenery & Object Designer
Apollo Europe 2
Apollo Flight Adventures
Abacus Airport & Scenery Designer
Lago Venice
Australia I & II
Panels:
Visually Incredible Panels - FS Support Package
PROPELLERhead Flightline Panels
Misc:
Colorado Technologies Cessna Custom Kit
Papa Tango FSFX
FS Clouds Pro
I can offer the following files:
Southern California Expansion Pack
Perfect Flight Deluxe: Great Britain
FS Global Upgrade (rare 2 CD global scenery upgrade from 1998, works with FS5, FS95 & FS98!)
BAO Flight Sim Flight Shop
Flight!ZONE - Schiratti Commander
Lago Tokyo! Photorealistic Scenery
Apollo Europe 1
Madrid Scenery for FS5.1
Virtual Squadron: Thunderbirds Past & Present (Paul Hartl)
The Pilot's Toy Box (700 aircraft, main set by Paul Hartl)
Microsoft Scenery Pack for FS5.1 (Hawaii, Japan, Caribbean)
MicroWings Dallas Ft. Worth
Airbus 98 (formerly "Airbus and Toulouse")
Apollo Collection 4 Business Jets
Global Sorties
Fully registered and "must have" FS5.1 panels by Marc Suxdorf:
Original Cessna Panel 2.0
IFR panel
Turboprop Panel
Piper PA Series Panel
A3xx Panel
PM me if this is of interest. Lets keep the old sims alive!
