Thread: Looking to trade old Flight Simulator 5.1 software

Looking to trade old Flight Simulator 5.1 software

    flightnerd86
    I would be very grateful if anyone would dig out their old FS5 stuff, I am especially after the following:

    Aircraft:

    Apollo Collection 1: Airbus Family
    Apollo Collection 2: Boeing Family
    Apollo Collection 3: Great Airlines
    Anything by TekMate (I know they supplied planes for Apollo)
    Technic Direct HQ Aircraft Collection or anything by Technic Direct.
    Swiss Aircraft Collection

    Scenery:

    Perfect Flight Deluxe: Ireland
    WizardWorks Scenery Canada
    Apollo Azores & Madeira
    Apollo Rescue Air 911
    Apollo Scenery & Object Designer
    Apollo Europe 2
    Apollo Flight Adventures
    Abacus Airport & Scenery Designer
    Lago Venice
    Australia I & II

    Panels:

    Visually Incredible Panels - FS Support Package
    PROPELLERhead Flightline Panels

    Misc:

    Colorado Technologies Cessna Custom Kit
    Papa Tango FSFX
    FS Clouds Pro


    I can offer the following files:

    Southern California Expansion Pack
    Perfect Flight Deluxe: Great Britain
    FS Global Upgrade (rare 2 CD global scenery upgrade from 1998, works with FS5, FS95 & FS98!)
    BAO Flight Sim Flight Shop
    Flight!ZONE - Schiratti Commander
    Lago Tokyo! Photorealistic Scenery
    Apollo Europe 1
    Madrid Scenery for FS5.1
    Virtual Squadron: Thunderbirds Past & Present (Paul Hartl)
    The Pilot's Toy Box (700 aircraft, main set by Paul Hartl)
    Microsoft Scenery Pack for FS5.1 (Hawaii, Japan, Caribbean)
    MicroWings Dallas Ft. Worth
    Airbus 98 (formerly "Airbus and Toulouse")
    Apollo Collection 4 Business Jets
    Global Sorties

    Fully registered and "must have" FS5.1 panels by Marc Suxdorf:

    Original Cessna Panel 2.0
    IFR panel
    Turboprop Panel
    Piper PA Series Panel
    A3xx Panel

    PM me if this is of interest. Lets keep the old sims alive!
