I am looking for thoughts on the system below. It is a Cyber Power PC Gamer pre build from Best Buy. I am hoping to fly Microsoft Flightsim 2020 at or better than their "ideal specs". Will this do it? Thanks


Pre-loaded Operating System Windows 10 Home 64-bit
Operating System Language English
Processor Type Intel Core i9-11900KF
Processor Speed 3.5 GHz
Processor Cores 8
Processor Cache 16 MB L3
RAM Size 16 GB
RAM 16 GB PC4-24000 (3000 MHz DDR4)
Solid-State Drive Capacity 1 TB
Optical Drive No
Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080
Dedicated Graphic Card Yes
Video Memory 10 GB
Sound Card Realtek
Audio Output 3x Audio Jack
Loaded Software None
Cooling System Liquid Cooling
Power Supply 800 W