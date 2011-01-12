Thread: I'm the dumbest 2020 flight simmer in town!!!

I'm the dumbest 2020 flight simmer in town!!!
It never occurred to me to overclock the graphics card. I can run FS2020 in Ultra on screens but not in VR... This morning the idea of overclocking the card came to me..I tweaked it and set the fans to full power. I did a test around Dover in VR in Ultra mode not only did it not bomb out It reported 39 fps I now feel like I have a new graphics card although it's the same one ha.....
AMD Ryzen 9 3900X 3.79 GHz
ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming 4 Motherboard
4x8GB = 32GB DDR4 Vengeance LXP 2400MHz
XFX RX 5600 XT Thicc III ULTRA-14GBPS 6GB Boost UP to 1750MHz GDDR6 3xDP
