So, I have posted here before, about them dreaded stutters

I have bought a new mid range system:

Windows 10 Pro
I5-10600k
Nvidia 1060 Super
16GB RAM

And I am experiencing the same amount of stutters I had on my old I7-3770k system. I have this on the regular and Steam edition. These stutters appear on the ground, when taxying and turning.

To be honest I feel quite sick to my stomach..I have tried so many tweaks, but the exact same stutter, in the exact same spot appear...What does this tell? It happens on a vanilla and tweaked setup...

I have followed all these tweak guides, but it does not fix this problem

Hope someone can help

Cheers