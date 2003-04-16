Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Good news for Oculus Quest 2 pilots!

    Default Good news for Oculus Quest 2 pilots!

    120Hz refresh rate will be in the next update!!

    this is why when I got Reverb G2 I was not for abandoning the Quest 2 headset.....

    My Oculus Quest 2 has just gotten better and better since I first began using it. Even my past start-up issues are basically gone. I just turn the game on, turn the headset on, and off to the races I go.
